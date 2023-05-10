Preliminary plans for the 1948 4-H Softball Tournament were made at the 4-H Softball Committee meeting. The committee will make up a round-robin schedule. 4-H Clubs from throughout the county are encouraged to enter teams. The committee members are Robert Nelson, Vasa; Albert Kunde, Minneola; Forest Patterson, Kenyon; John Nibbe, Goodhue; and Marlin Benrud, Belvidere.
The Veterans Agriculture Class first met with instructor Chester Johnson in charge. The class consists of Richard Amundson, Gordon Anderson, George Bell, Amos Carlson, Raymond Delescha, Melvin Heltne, Russel Kaiserlik, Russel Kindseth, Joseph Jenson, Harlen Kyllo, Lloyd Musgjerd, Owen Musgjerd, Orvis Swelland.
May 1963
It was announced this week that Dorothy Davidson and Karen Luedke are the valedictorian and salutatorian of the 1963 graduating class of Kenyon High School.
Pvt. E-1 George E. Voxland left for Fort Sam Houston, Texas, after spending time with his parents, Walter and Leona Voxland.
Dr. Ernest Berkas, Associate Professor of Surgery and Chief of Surgery of the V. A. Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan, will speak at a symposium at Wayne State University on Current Trends in Surgery. In addition to speaking at the session, he will be the moderator of one on “Thoratic and Cardiovascular Surgery.”