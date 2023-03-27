Chinchilla breeders will meet at the Kahler Hotel in Rochester to organize and draw plans for the new chinchilla industry. A.C. Podein and Joel Boraas of the Kenyon Fur Farms have taken the lead in arranging the meeting. Raising chinchillas is a new industry. Their pelts sell for $300 to $600. Only one chinchilla coat has been sold on the market, and it sold for $40,000.
Construction of a new and modern milk pasteurization plant in Kenyon is underway. The new plant is located on Home Street and will be a fifty-foot by thirty-foot building constructed out of white block. It will include a double garage, loading and receiving room, boiler room, pasteurizing room, cooling room, bottling, and washing room.
March 1963
Mary Hildebrandt of the Holden Full O’Pep 4-H club and Steven Foss of the Aspelund Ever-Readies 4-H club have been declared winners in the annual Goodhue County 4-H Good Grooming Contest. Each received a plastic globe from the State 4-H Club office for their excellent grooming.
“The Spiral Staircase,” a mystery play directed by Randall Stukel, will be presented by the senior class. The Cast members are Paul Langeness, Dorothy Davidson, Janis Jensen, Karen Luedke, Linda Lennon, John Harapat, Steve Sands, and Dennis Gunhus.
March 1973
The Kenyon PTA Fun Night will feature music, art demonstrations, a fish pond, and athletic activities to raise money for the PTA Scholarship fund. “Chain Reaction” will provide the music for the dance. Band members are Mark Kirchhoff, Gary Voxland, Dusty Lamm, and Randy Wahlberg.
News from Kenyon High School. Sue Herrlich obtained the school’s best score on the recent National Math test administered to local students. Others receiving top scores are Marna Skaar and Bruce Olson.