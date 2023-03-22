Three Kenyon High School basketball team members were named to HVL All-Conference teams. Don Wallaker and Ray Stenhaug were chosen for the first team, and Stan Vogen was placed on the second team.
Gwendolyn Von Wald, Kenyon High School junior, won a superior rating in the dramatic division at the regional contest held in Northfield. She will advance to the state contest at Coffman Memorial Union at the University of Minnesota campus with a superior rating.
March 1963
The Kenyon FFA Parliamentary Procedure team won the District 15 and Region 8 Championships. This is the fourth year in a row that the local FFA team has won both championships and advanced to the state meet. The team members are Thomas Neseth, Charles Voxland, Steven Foss, Robert Aakre, David Nystuen, Earl Fredrickson, Jay Fleming, Dennis Wickum, Richard Schwake, and Jerry Rehnke.
The Kenyon FFA basketball team beat the Hastings FFA 68-65 in the last minute of play on a basket by Larry Johnson. Jim Hildebrandt led the team in scoring with 27 points.
March 1973
The Kenyon High School Declam team took third place in the sub-district meet at West Concord. Nine team members advanced to the district contest at Cannon Falls. Those competing include Mary Jane Sahl, Martha Skaar, Jacque Maisel, Jan Huckle, Julie Schwake, Mary Johnson, Sherri Hildebrandt, Peggy Hjermstad, and David Jorstad.
Charles Aase graduated from Mankato State College with a degree in social studies and minors in English and coaching football and basketball. He did his student teaching at Montgomery High School and also coached junior high football and basketball.