A class of eight young people was confirmand at the Evangelical United Brethren Church by Rev. H. F. Rieke. Members of the class were William Budensiek, Luverne Wendler, Eugene Wendler, Diane Franzen, Betty Kitzman, Norlyne Kitzman, Myron Wunderlich, and Ronald Fogelson.
Lorrie Ugland was elected to succeed O. G. Sandstad as commander of the Conrad Osthum Post 141 of the Veteran of Foreign Wars. Sanford Germundson is the senior vice commander; Joel Jacobson is the junior vice commander; Elroy Engel is the quartermaster; Clifford Witt is the advocate; Norton Ronning is the chaplain; and Samuel Jacobson is the surgeon.
March 1963
The men of St. John’s United Church of Christ will present the Last Supper re-enactment. The director and narrator is Rev. Walter Rasche. Men in the play are Duane Deike, Luverne Hafemeyer, Earl Meese, Victor Luebke, Howard Meese, Virgil Bosshart, Andrew Keller, P. L. Golden, Alvin Bosshart, Paul Bauer, Elmer Covert, Sr., and Arnold Bauer.
Miss Jean Aaker has been chosen to attend the 16th Annual Girls’ State session in St. Paul. She was selected based on citizenship, leadership, and her academic record as a Kenyon High School junior class member.
March 1973
Nancy Baker has been chosen to represent Kenyon High School at the 1973 Girls’ State. Nancy is a junior and an active participant in many activities. Martha Skaar was selected as the alternate.
The Kenyon FFA Parliamentary Procedure Demonstration Team repeated as district and region champions in the annual contest held in Winona. By winning the region, the team qualifies for the State Contest. The Kenyon FFA is the defending champion for the past two years. Members of the winning team are Terry Schwake, Dan Trapp, Bruce Kvittem, Thomas Sahl, Bradley Underdahl, Mike Noble, James Malloy, and Jeff Aronson.