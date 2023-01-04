...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Published by Andrew Finstuen and O. C. Cole as a partnership for thirty-seven years, The Kenyon Leader added a third owner effective January 1, 1948. Franklin Callister, employed at the Leader since 1928 and as a linotype operator, sportswriter, and columnist since 1932, has purchased a quarter interest in The Leader property and building.
Fox hunting from the air is fast becoming a popular sport here. Bob Boles, Carl Larson, Bud Larkin, and Arnold Haugen have successfully bagged the destructive animals from airplanes. Many fox raids on chickens have been reported, and as a rule, farmers are glad to see the effort on the part of the air hunters.
January 1962
The Men’s Night Owl Bowling League completed the first half of the season with the Sig Ellingson team in the first place. Pure Oil and the Flom Oilers were the other top-finishing teams. Lavern Benson, with a 224; Maurice Flom, with a 206; and Mike Wolkenhauer, a 202, have had high games. High series honors went to Maurice Flom with a 528 and Mike Wolkenhauer with a 512.
Forty-five members and guests attended the Holden Hi-Lites Christmas Party at the Maurice Nystuen home. The program consisted of group singing, a safety demonstration by Paul Aaker, and a Christmas poem by Steve Jorstad. The group played Bunco. High prize winners were Susan Heggedahl and Pat Jorstad. Low prizes went to John Hennen and Gregg Haugen. Harris Haugen, reporter.
January 1972
Kevin Estrem returned home for a twenty-day holiday from basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. Following his leave, he left for his new assignment at Hamilton Air Force Base in California.
Amos Owen of Prairie Island and his niece, Karen Wells, a sophomore at Red Wing Central High School, visited Kenyon High School as part of a social science project. Owen, former tribal chairman for the Sioux at Prairie Island, gave the students an idea of Native American history, current problems, and explained the present Native American movement trying to correct those problems.