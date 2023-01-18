...Winter Storm tonight into Thursday......
...Heavy Snow Likely...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to 8
inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts
expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds will
turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 mph
are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along the
Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce,
Dunn, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Despite threatening weather, the Farmer’s Party sponsored by the Commander Elevator of Bombay in the school auditorium was well attended. The first prize in the talent show went to the Swelland Sisters of Kenyon. LaBelle Hilman took second place. Others entering were Joycelyn Ronning, the Langemo Trio, Barbara Quam, Elaine Lips, and Carol Ann Meyer. A free lunch was served after the program, during which the Sands Orchestra entertained.
KDHL, southern Minnesota’s most powerful radio station, is now on the air, broadcasting on 920 kilocycles. The daily broadcast schedule is from 6 a.m. to midnight, except for Saturday, when they will sign off at 1 a.m.
January 1963
The Kenyon Methodist Youth Fellowship held its January meeting with President Lance Schuster presiding. Linda Miller read the secretary’s report. There was a discussion about the Fellowship’s pledge to the building fund. Members are being asked for donations of clothing and toys to send to Native Americans. The Gifford family served lunch.
Dennis Greseth, of the Kenyon Viking basketball team, was named to the “Prep Stars of the Week” by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He won recognition for his game-winning free throws against Zumbrota.
Dennis Veblen holds second place after he rolled a 648 in the Bowlitorium’s Handicap Tournament. Jim Webber of Kasson leads the tournament with a 667 score.
January 1973
Marna Skaar, Kenyon High School senior, has been named second place winner in the First District Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy contest. A total of seventeen students entered the competition.
Coach Dave Mauseth’s wrestling squad maintained a share of first place in the HVL Conference, tied with St. Charles. Dan Torgerson, Jeff Floren, and Ken Fordahl all recorded falls as Kenyon crushed Zumbrota 36-12 on the loser’s floor.