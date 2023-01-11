...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL
9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Freezing rain. Mixed with some snow from Cambridge,
Minnesota over to Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Glaze of ice, with ice
accumulations up to five hundredths of an inch. In addition, up to
a half of an inch of snow from Cambridge to Ladysmith
* WHERE...Twin cities metro area around surrounding counties in
Minnesota and west central and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Icy roads. The hazardous travel conditions will impact
the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The majorettes of Kenyon High School, between halves of the Kenyon-Zumbrota basketball game, staged a twirling and acrobatic exhibition. They performed to the “March of the Majorettes,” played by the Kenyon High School band. It was the first time the girls wore their new uniforms made by Mrs. Melvin Thune. Norleen Knutson is the drum major. Acrobat is Marilyn Hulebak. The other majorettes are Ruth Schneider, Arlene Morkre, Colleen Skaar, Pat Knowlton, La Mae Flom, Beverly Schwake, and Ann Sathrum.
The Goat Trophy played for between Kenyon and Zumbrota is now displayed in the Kenyon trophy case following a successful defeat of the Tigers 40 to 28.
January 1963
Franklin D. Peterson is a new attorney in Kenyon. He will take over the law practice of Raymond E. Wahlberg. Mr. and Mrs. Peterson and their two children will take up residence here in the near future.
The charmed basketball life of the Kenyon Vikings hung in the balance last weekend, but Madam Luck, plus poise when the chips were down, carried Coach Tom Stone’s Kenyon cagers to two hairline victories over long-time rivals. On Friday night, Denny Greseth’s two free throws with seven seconds left to clinch a 45-43 win over Zumbrota brought Alphie home to Kenyon.
Saturday night, the Vikings and Wanamingo battled through two overtimes before Kenyon prevailed 62 to 58 on Ax Flaten’s tip-in and Steve Sand’s two free throws.
January 1973
Two Kenyon wrestlers captured championships in the fourth annual Kenyon Junior High Wrestling Tournament. Scott Nord took first place in the 123-pound class, and David Shoberg finished first in the 136-pound class.
Kenyon took on an international flavor as students from eight foreign countries visited here, arranged by the local AFS Chapter and the Kenyon High School student council. Visiting students were Ambra Rittore of Italy, Yuriko Okamoto of Japan, Kari Aaberge of Norway, Pedro Jose Pinho of Portugal, Marie Andree Verlet of France, Abrahom Melger of Bolivia, and Hans Jurgen Kaiser of Germany. Jan Huckel, Kenyon’s AFS student, served as the host to the group.