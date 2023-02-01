The home talent show last week uncovered quite a bit of talent. Many men proved they were capable of taking on feminine roles. In particular, the dancing beauties Joel Quam, Carl Larson, Tubby Aase, and Bennie Aadahl; Clarence Dahlen as a 1920s flapper; Maynard Aaker as Kate Smith, and Vernon Reko in “her” many feminine roles.
T-5 Clifford Voxland returned to Kenyon after completing a year and a half of service in the army. He spent the last year on the island of Adak in the Aleutian Islands.
February 1963
Linda Lennon is the Kenyon High School Homemaker of Tomorrow for Kenyon High School.
In the junior division of the 4-H Radio Speaking Contest, Harris Haugen, age 12, was the top speaker. The topic was “What does the 4-H motto challenge me to do?”
Members of the Bowlitorium Bowler Up Club high games include Jane Aase with a 149, Lila Swelland with 132, Ruth Kvittem and Fanny Berg with 127. High series members are Jane Aase with 358, Maureen Kvittem with 350, and Mildred Ehrich with 346.
February 1973
Kenyon High School’s wrestling team’s overall strength carried them to a first-place finish in the HVL Tournament. HVL Champions with first-place finishes are Dan Torgerson, Kevin Gunhus, and Jeff Floren. Bob Klahr and Mike Lerfald placed second. Ken Fordahl finished in third place, and Doug Amundson, Kevin Thompson, and Bruce Kvittem earned fourth-place finishes.
Sixth-grade members of the local school patrol are Martin Koskela, Les Eggert, Gail Monson, Kathy Alderman, Rhonda Erickson, Sherry Cole, Jody Wallaker, John Dale, and Randy Helgeson. Jim Morris is the patrol captain. The patrol members are at the crossing intersection by St. Michael’s church from 8:05 to 8:25 and 3:30 to 3:45 in the afternoon.