Russell Pederson of Kenyon, a World War II veteran, has purchased the equipment and business of Foss Studio from Arden Foss. Mr. Pederson has had considerable experience in the field of photography and has been associated with Mr. Foss on various assignments.
The Kenyon Odd Fellows whist team defeated the Pine Island Odd Fellows team by 261 points. Herbert Aase and LeRoy Foss were high scorers for Kenyon winning their set by 100 points.
December 1962
The first half of the bowling season of the Men’s All-City League has been completed, with Kenyon Dairy in first place. Individually, Floyd Covert had high games of 242 and 232. Mark Kindseth rolled a 230, and David Redfield and Ervin Hukriede had 225s. Covert had the high series with a 646.
Three women, Katherine Schwasinger, Mrs. Russell Galley, and Mrs. Ben Rehnke, attended the opening adult education course in industrial arts. L.G. Picha, the instructor, said it was not unusual for the woodworking class to have more women than men.
December 1972
Mrs. Richard (Pearl) Underdahl retired from her duties at the Security State Bank last Friday. Bank officials invited her friends from throughout the area to stop and have “coffee with Pearl.” Nearly 500 people responded to the invitation and came to wish Pearl well in her retirement.
Coach Dave Mauseth’s Kenyon High School wrestling team proved they are for real when they handed a fine Goodhue squad their first loss in seventeen dual meets. Bob Klahr and Mike Lerfald recorded pins to lead the way.