The pupils of Dovre School will give the following musical program. “The Pancake Song” by the first, second, and third grades, piano solos by Luverne Jacobson, Marilyn Hope, Helen Langemo, and Carol Thoreson, and mouth organ and piano selections by Richard Wickum and LaVerne Aaker. The public is invited, and lunch will be served following the program. The reporters are JoAnn Voxland, Robert Aaker, and LaVerne Aaker. Mrs. Gordon Anderson is the teacher.
Miss Betty Wangsness began employment as a bookkeeper at the Security State Bank, replacing Mrs. C. R. Forsberg. Miss Wangsness will be replaced at the Farmers Elevator office by Virginia Fordahl upon Miss Fordahl’s graduation from high school this spring.
April 1963
Miss Barbara Bohan was hired as a lifeguard and manager of the Kenyon Municipal swimming pool. Miss Judy Huseth was named assistant lifeguard, and Carol Lozon has the attendant position.
Advisor John Shelstad presented Star Farmer and other awards at the FFA Banquet. David Nystuen was awarded Chapter Star Farmer and Star Livestock Farmer; Earl Fredrickson received the Farm Mechanic Award; Tom Neseth, Star Dairy Farmer; Jack Cordes Star Crops Farmer and Star Green Hand, and Lorry Wille, Public Speaking Award.
April 1973
The Kenyon High School Drama Club has selected the musical “The Music Man” as a spring play. Fran Reschlein will direct it with co-directors Ralph Miller, Lowell Alleckson, and Kristy Alleckson. David Jorstad has been cast as Professor Harold Hill, and Sherree Soine will play librarian Marian Paroo.
Peggy Hjermstad will represent Kenyon High School in the Region Speech Festival at Northfield. She will compete in Serious Poetry Interpretation. The region alternates are Julie Schwake in Story Telling and Jan Huckel in Original Oratory.