...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley
Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Sibley and Le
Sueur Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Carver, Dakota and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Yellow Medicine and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and
Washington Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce,
Dakota, Goodhue and Washington Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Sherburne and
Stearns Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St.
Croix Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
.Wednesday afternoon through the end of the week, daily light rain
chances are expected for most of the region. However, forecast
precipitation amounts are currently not significant enough to cause
rises of area rivers. Thus, rivers will either begin cresting or
continue falling from their crest over the next few days.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 915 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 683.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 915 AM CDT Tuesday was 683.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 683.4
feet this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 680.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
683.1 feet on 04/18/1951.
&&
Weather Alert
.Wednesday afternoon through the end of the week, daily light rain
chances are expected for most of the region. However, forecast
precipitation amounts are currently not significant enough to cause
rises of area rivers. Thus, rivers will either begin cresting or
continue falling from their crest over the next few days.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 19.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 930 AM CDT Tuesday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.0 feet on 06/27/2014.
&&
Weather Alert
.Flows on the Mississippi river continue to be dangerously high with
levels rarely seen historically. The amount of water flowing through
the region is peaking this week and already cresting north of
Winona, Minnesota.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and
Camp Lakeview Road is closed.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 19.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0
feet this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.0 feet on 04/11/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Wednesday afternoon through the end of the week, daily light rain
chances are expected for most of the region. However, forecast
precipitation amounts are currently not significant enough to cause
rises of area rivers. Thus, rivers will either begin cresting or
continue falling from their crest over the next few days.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing
and Hastings begins flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 915 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 915 AM CDT Tuesday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.9
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 04/18/1952.
&&
Kenyon will have a new canning factory building by Jan. 1, 1949, at the cost of $150,000-$200,000, according to plans of the Goodhue Canning Company, which now has a factory here as well as Owatonna.
The organizational meeting of the Southern Minnesota South American Chinchilla and Nutria Club was held at the Kahler Hotel in Rochester. The elected officers are as follows Arthur C. Podein, Kenyon, president; Joe Boraas, Kenyon, vice-president; Mildred Joachim, Rochester, secretary; Russell Dahl, Faribault, treasurer, and Dr. W.A. Bohan, Kenyon, veterinarian, and field director. The board of directors consists of Robert Boles, Kenneth Boraas, Kenneth Flom, Harland Foss, all of Kenyon, and Lloyd Joachim of Rochester.
April 1963
Kenyon High School senior Karen Luedke is the recipient of the 1963 Presidential Scholarship sponsored by Lever Brothers Company and awarded by the president of the Minnesota State Pharmaceutical Association. The award will be presented at the association’s banquet at the Park Nicollet Hotel in Minneapolis. She will be the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Bergh of Bergh’s Pharmacy.
The end-of-the-season Faculty League Bowling Banquet was recently held. The Gamma won over the Betas, so Fred Harapat, Linda Anderson, and Randall Stukel took home beautiful trophies to display. Julie Peterson won $5 for having the high game of the season.
April 1973
The Kenyon High School golf team finished second to Lake City in the first HVL match of the season. Marshall Johnson and Paul Henke recorded scores of 40 to lead the team. Kirk Hiner shot a 42, Scott Forsberg a 43, and David Broin a 44.
Norman Ersland and Ray Shelby have dug up the rose trees on the boulevard. The spring growth was in evidence, and very little winter kill occurred on the bushes.
The Kenyon Elementary School fifth and sixth graders left for Whitewater State Park, where they will spend three days studying many phases of the environment.