...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Buffalo and Dunn
Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Carver and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue
Earth Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Sibley and Carver
Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and
Washington Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue,
Pierce, Dakota and Washington Counties.
Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and
Wright Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St.
Croix Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.
.Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Another half an inch
to an inch of additional rainfall tonight into Wednesday morning is
expected to prolong high river flows through this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
possible.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 715 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 681.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The river is rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest near
683.0 feet Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 680.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
683.1 feet on 04/18/1951.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The river is rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1
feet early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.0 feet on 06/27/2014.
&&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...
Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.
Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.
Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.
Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.
Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.
Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and
Camp Lakeview Road is closed.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4
feet Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.0 feet on 04/11/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Red Wing Milling Company may experience
basement flooding and begin pumping.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 715 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The river is rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest near 16.5
feet early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/17/1951.
&&
Three full buses of musicians from Kenyon High School journeyed to Hastings for the Hiawatha League Music Contests. Under Mrs. O.E. Jorstad’s direction, the local musicians brought home their share of laurels. The girls’ glee club and Colleen Skaar received 12 Superior Ratings to earn top honors. Erling Jorstad’s baritone solo received excellent, and Ronald Teigen’s trumpet solo received good. Teigen was the first chair solo cornetist in the massed band of participating schools.
At a board of education meeting, Mr. Art Fredrickson was employed as a coach in all sports for the coming school year. Mr. Fredrickson earned letters in football and basketball at St. Olaf College. He is a graduate of LaCrosse Central High School. In addition to his coaching duties, he will teach science or math.
April 1963
Kenyon High School musicians scored six As, one B, and one C in the District 4 Music Contest held at Waseca. Band director, Jerry Carlson, was pleased with the showing of the music students and delighted with the band’s A rating. The trumpet trio of Steve Sands, Larry Thoreson, and John Knutson received an A; Steve Sands trumpet solo received an A; Barbara Jacobson and Ruth Lee scored A ratings on their flute solos.
The Kenyon High School baseball team will have six returning lettermen. Gary Strandemo and Denny Greseth are doing the pitching with Charlie Voxland behind the plate. Other veterans include Denzil Flaten, Steve Strandemo, and Don Nelson. Larry Johnson, who has shown power at the plate, is the leading candidate for second base.
April 1973
The new B-squad basketball cheerleaders are Candy Albright, Julie Overby, Kathy Aase, and Kay McVary. B-squad wrestling cheerleaders are Sue Hansen, Deanna Kindseth, and Ann Nesseth.
Debbie Kvittem was crowned the 1973 Goodhue County Dairy Princess at the DHIA banquet at Goodhue High School. Miss Kvittem brings the crown to Kenyon for the third consecutive year. Her cousin Barbara Kvittem was crowned in 1971, and Stephanie Bonhus won in 1972. Bonhus was on hand at Goodhue to crown her successor.