As a climax to a successful season, the Southeastern Minnesota IOOF whist league held an oyster stew and joint whist tournament at the Mayo Civic Auditorium in Rochester. The feature of the evening was the presentation of the league championship plaque to Cordet Overby, captain of the Kenyon team. The Kenyon lodgemen had only one defeat during the season.
Mrs. Sigurd Aase is the instructor of the primary class, which will meet daily in the old gym from 9:30 to 11:30. Children enrolled are Joan Aadahl, Karen Aaker, Dennis Aase, Marcia Anderson, Barbara Bohan, Sharon Elcock, Douglas Erickson, Pamela Finseth, Paul Finseth, Wayne Flaten, Elizabeth Flick, Janet Gray, Ann Huseth, Gary Johnson, Aurilla King, Barbara Lillesvie, Jean Luebke, LouAnn Nethery, Dennis Olson, Judy Olson, Bruce Ronning, Charles Sands, Dean Sathre, Carolyn Schreiber, Judith Shelby, Florence Stabbelfeldt, Dennis Veblen, Kathryn Ann Voxland, and John Werdahl.
April 1963
Dr. R. R. Moses, 55, passed away at Rice County District One Hospital in Faribault, Sat., Apr. 6. He was stricken with a cerebral hemorrhage, Fri. morning from which he never recovered. Dr. Moses was a highly respected citizen of this community. He established his medical practice here in 1935.
The following young people were confirmed at Moland Lutheran Church on Palm Sunday: Audrey Lurken, Lana Kaiserlick, Susan Shorter, Lucille Brekke, Linda Balzer, Jean Wilson, Steven Strandemo, James Brandley, and James Ness.
April 1973
Those participating in the Rite of Confirmation at First Lutheran Church on Palm Sunday were: Roger Anderson, Judy Benson, Wendy Cole, David Conwell, Ricky Eggert, Jon Finseth, Deanna Gard, Susan Hansen, Danny Hanson, Mary Johnson, Mark Kirchhoff, Deborah Langemo, Celeste Olson, and Don Swanson.
During the PTA Fun Night, a Dance Contest was held. The Chain Reaction played while both boys and girls danced. The winner of the girls’ best dancer was Melinda Skaar and Tom Sathrum was chosen best among the boys. The winners each received two dollars.