...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will steadily accumulate, and snowfall
rates in excess of 1 inch/hr are currently not expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Kenyon High School students coached by Miss Margorie Bryden and Roger Moen competed in the local speech contest. Receiving the highest ratings from the judge were Ted Berkas, Gwendolyn Von Wald, Marilyn Flom, Marilyn Hulebak, Katherine Hilstad, Coleen Skaar, and Paul Susie.
Class roller skating parties are finding favor among junior high school students. Recently the freshman class had a skating party in Faribault. This week the eighth-grade class will have a roller-skating party at Nerstrand, followed by lunch at Harold’s Café.
March 1963
Virgil Buffington, whose appointment as the Kenyon Post Office postmaster has been submitted by President Kennedy to the Senate for confirmation, announced two career substitute city carrier appointments. Alfred Huseth will take over the residential route, and Orville Barsness will become a part-time substitute for the residential and business routes.
Rev. Stanley Gjervik was confronted with an unusual situation last Sun. Morning at First Lutheran Church. On one side of the church was Coach Tom Stone, whose Kenyon High School Basketball team had won the Sub-district Championship the night before. Coach Al Wold was seated on the other side of the church, whose Faribault High School team defeated Waseca to set up a Kenyon-Faribault game in the semi-final round of the District Tournament. Note: Faribault would come from behind in the last minute to win 65-62.
March 1973
“Music Box” is the new name for the band shell facility constructed in Kenyon as a project of the Kenyon PTA. Elroy Henke submitted the winning entry. Harold Lenway has volunteered to paint a sign for the structure with the new name on it.
Regina Schmidt celebrated her ninth birthday at her home with eight third-grade classmates. Beth Hiner, Nancy Noah, Cindy Fredrickson, Brenda Luebke, Christine Quamme, Marna Hansen, Dawn Pavek, and Carrie Buchta attended.