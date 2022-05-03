Honor students of the senior class of Kenyon High School for 1947 have been determined. Betty Wangsness, with an average of 95.1, is the class valedictorian. Mary Hoverstad is the salutatorian with an average of 95. Other honor students in the top ten in the class in order are Arlayne Hilstad, Caroline Henkel, Marvin Broin, LaVae Jarstad, Audrey Hennen, Lois Johnson, and Elaine Remme.
The Warsaw Workers 4-H Club held its monthly meeting at the Kunde home. Patty Callister and Lloyd Kunde were selected to represent the club in the Better Grooming contest in Pine Island.
May 1962
Karen Luedke, Kenyon High School junior, has been chosen for the Girl’s State sessions sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. A candidate is picked for her leadership qualities, citizenship, and scholastic records and must be a junior class member. Selected as an alternate candidate is Janis Jensen.
Coach Glen Huebner took a fifteen-man squad to the Zumbrota Invitational. Jay Fleming placed fourth in the mile. The mile relay team of Fleming, Dennis Gunhus, Lance Schuster, and Don Haugen placed fourth. The 880 team of Schuster, Larry Thoreson, Tom Nesseth, and Tom Larkin placed fifth.
May 1972
Stephanie Bonhus was crowned 1972 Goodhue County Dairy Princess at the DHIA and Dairy Princess Banquet held in Kenyon. The Norsemen Singers provided entertainment for the program under the direction of Mrs. Marlin Benrud of Goodhue. Mrs. Ray Sands of Kenyon played organ music during the banquet and coronation program.
Kenyon Boy Scout Troup 232 held a Court of Honor at the VFW Auditorium. Receiving Tenderfoot badges were Jeff Wallaker, Tom Kirchhoff, Durward Peterson, and Jeff Ellingson. Second Class Badges were earned by Doug Estrem, Mark Forsberg, Mike Kirchhoff, Jon Finseth, Rick Canton, Paul Bergh, David Huseth, and Mark Rumpho. First Class Badges were presented to Mark Helgeson, Mark Kirchhoff, and Mike Estrem.