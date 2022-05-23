Fifty-four members of the Kenyon High School Class of 1947 will receive their diplomas at commencement exercises in the school auditorium. Betty Wangsness will give the valedictory address and Mary Hoverstad the salutatory. Dr. J. O. Christianson, Superintendent of the School of Agriculture at the University of Minnesota, will be the keynote speaker.
The Junior Class hosted the Class of ’47 at the annual banquet and prom. The evening began with a delicious meal served by twenty sophomore boys and girls. Speeches were given by Ruth Schneider, Jim Hegvik, Mr. Lewis, Miss Weeks, Mrs. Callister, and Donald Flatwood. Colleen Skaar sang a vocal solo. Jocelyn Ronning played a piano solo. Robert Klug was the toastmaster. Ruth Schneider and Don Wallaker led the grand march.
May 1962
Irene Schmoll and Don Haugen were winners of the Teen Topper contest sponsored by the Kenyon Goodwill stores. They polled the most ballots in the competition. More than 16,000 ballots were cast for members of the Kenyon Senior Class in the two-week contest. The winners each received a $50 cash prize.
In the first round of the east subdistrict tournament, Gary Strandemo recorded a no-hit, no-run game as Kenyon defeated Wanamingo 5-0. This was Strandemo’s first no-hitter. Hoven pitched a good ball game for Wanamingo. Kenyon scored two runs in the last inning on singles by Denny Greseth and Bernie Overby, with Dan Aase driving them in with a double.
May 1972
Frank White III was named winner of the John Philip Sousa Award at the Spring Concert of the Kenyon High School band. Under the direction of Gary Skundberg, the Junior and Senior bands performed.
The following young people were confirmed at Vang Lutheran Church Timothy Torgerson, Jacqueline Stordahl, Marlene Sprute, Duane Nerud, Brian Mills, Lorrie Estrem, David Flom, Randy Braaten, Norma Grant, Joan Hoverstad, Keith Jacobson, and Bertha Johnson.