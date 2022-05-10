Holden Church was filled to capacity at a special observance of 4-H Clubs on Sunday, which featured an address of Governor Luther Youngdahl. Four 4-H Clubs of this area sponsored the program.
Equipment for Kenyon’s new roller-skating rink has arrived, and construction has started on the huge 50x100 foot floor. The rink will be housed under a new tent located just south of the Ralph Mork Oil Station. It will be operated by Mr. and Mrs. Don Ihle, who will devote their full time to promoting this popular recreation form.
May 1962
At the FFA banquet, Honorary Chapter citations were given to Hans Sonsteng and Walter Voxland. George Voxland was the winner of the FFA Rural Leadership Award. The following Star Farmer awards were presented: Green Hand Award to David Nystuen, Star Livestock Farmer to George Voxland, Star Crop Farmer to Harold Remme, Star Dairy Farmer to Thomas Neseth, and Kenyon Star Farmer to George Voxland.
On May 18, a polio clinic during which Dr. Moses and Dr. Meyer will administer oral vaccines will be held at Kenyon Elementary School at 9 a.m., followed by one at the VFW auditorium from noon to 9 p.m. The cost of the vaccine is $0.25 a person.
May 1972
Janet Huckel will be the 1972-73 American Field Service student at Kenyon High School. Miss Huckel will reside with the Lynn Tollefson family while attending school here. Her hobbies are sports, public speaking, debating, and swimming. She has competed in speech contests winning several trophies in public speaking.
The Kenyon High School FFA Chapter brought another state championship to Kenyon last week as their parliamentary procedure demonstration team won the state championship in a contest held at the University of Minnesota, St. Paul Campus. The team members are Joe Murry, Rick Sviggum, Randall Schwake, David Trapp, Terry Schwake, Douglas Klatt, Daniel Trapp, and Edwin Thomas.