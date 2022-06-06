Special services were held at Holden Lutheran Church for six confirmands from the Dale Congregation. Those confirmed were Mary Torkelson, William Erager, James Quam, Donald Quam, Franklin Quam, and Palmer Yngsdal.
More than 170 state winners of the Minnesota Music Teacher’s Association Piano Contests received honor certificates in the Music Building Auditorium at the University of Minnesota. Among certificate winners from Kenyon are Carol Foss, Irene Langemo, Sonja Stepperud, Solveig Stepperud, and Helen Jean Hegvik.
June 1962
Final payments on the 1962 Minnesota Viking’s season tickets are due. Many Viking fans have reserved their seats for a $10 down payment; the $30 balance is now due to complete the purchase price of $40.
Three young people received their diplomas at commencement exercises at Luther College. Bonnie Ring graduated magna cum laude with a Latin major. Gerald Aaker and Lois Aaker also graduated on Sunday.
Linda Auman, Gretchen Bergh, Diane Musgjerd, Linda Nesseth, and Marthea Ofstie of Troop 84 and their leaders, Mrs. Edwin Ofstie and Mrs. Owen Musgjerd, enjoyed a day’s outing at the newly purchased campsite on Fish Lake near Waterville.
June 1972
A near-capacity crowd attended graduation ceremonies in the high school gymnasium. PTA Scholarships were awarded to Debra Aase, Laura Ciffra, and Helen Sathre. Winners of the Paul Foss Memorial Scholarship were Joe Murry and Edwin Thomas.
One of the spectators was Harley Sorenson, a staff writer for the Minneapolis Tribune. His story about the ceremony and open house events appeared on the front page of Tuesday’s Tribune.
Tosh Yoshida, Kenyon High School track team member, saved his best jump of the season for the regional competition at Albert Lea. With a leap of twenty feet seven and a half inches, Tosh took second place in the long jump and qualified for the state meet. His previous best jump of the season had been twenty feet five inches.