Over 300 people attended a coin shower which was given in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Quam in the Holden Church parlors. Rev. A. J. Thorson served as toastmaster for the evening. The program consisted of a piano solo by Mrs. Rudolph Sortedahl, a vocal solo by Kenneth Flom, a humorous reading by Mrs. Darrel Mills; two selections by the Roscoe Quartet; a song by the Langemo trio, and greetings from Mrs. Bollum, Arnold Flom, and Mrs. A. J. Thorson.
Jeanne Ellen, the infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Jacobson, was baptized at Vang Lutheran Church by Rev. Adolph Egge. She wore her father’s baptismal dress. Her sponsors are Mr. and Mrs. Hilman Jacobson and Mr. and Mrs. Norman Nelson
June 1962
The annual Norwegian service will be held on Sunday, June 8, in the Old Stone Church belonging to the Hauge Church of Kenyon. The service will begin at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. M. A. Hall of Minneapolis. He has been speaking at these services since 1959. All who are interested in hearing the Gospel proclaimed in Norwegian are invited to attend.
Two home runs by Ralph Hagberg and one by Bobby Aaker helped the Kenyon Kayes route Cannon Falls 11-2. Hagberg’s first home run came with two men on in the first inning. The Kayes added another run in the second with Beaner Flaten doubled and came around to score on an error. Aaker’s home run came in the seventh after Flaten had singled. Jim Johnson was the winning pitcher.
June 1972
Army Private Bradley Nesseth was chosen as his basic combat training company’s outstanding trainee at Fort Knox, Kentucky. His instructors selected Private Nesseth for demonstrating exceptional ability and initiative in field and classroom instruction throughout his eight weeks of training.
Bruce Vermilyea has been named the outstanding freshman on the Bowling Green State University track team. He has had some exceptional performances for Bowling Green this spring. Last fall, he was named outstanding freshman on the school’s cross-country team.