June 1947

John Lieb of New Ulm has purchased C. W. Schaffner’s meat market and grocery business. Mr. Lieb has experience in the meat market business and intends to reside here with his family shortly.

This week, a wedding license was issued to Leeward Schreiber and June Hostager of Kenyon.

St. Ansgar’s Lutheran Church in Cannon Falls was the scene of a lovely wedding when Shirley Rene Holmes became the bride of LeRoy L. Foss.

June 1962

Eleven Boy Scouts returned from Camp Hok-Si-La near Lake City. Those attending were David Witt, Tom Overholt, Mike Sahl, Craig Bergevin, George Brandt, Craig Jacobson, Mark Underdahl, Paul Huseth, Chuck Overby, Mike Quam, and David Meyer.

David Lenway, a Kenyon High School graduate, has joined the staff of the Kenyon Leader for the summer months. Lenway was a co-editor of the Viking Hi-Lites. He will devote much of his time to the circulation department.

June 1972

Sam Jacobson will be installed as State Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He will serve as commander from 1972-to 1973. Jacobson becomes the fourth Kenyon man to serve as State Commander. The others were Ole G. Sandsted, George K. Brobeck, and Edwin Oftsie.

The Kenyon Midget baseball squad played Claremont at home. Tom Nesseth pitched six innings, with Jon Held coming on in relief. Tim Torgerson had a triple, Rolf Shelstad a double, and Lorrie Estrem, Rick Canton, and Steve Lurken all had singles.

Tags

Load comments