...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
John Lieb of New Ulm has purchased C. W. Schaffner’s meat market and grocery business. Mr. Lieb has experience in the meat market business and intends to reside here with his family shortly.
This week, a wedding license was issued to Leeward Schreiber and June Hostager of Kenyon.
St. Ansgar’s Lutheran Church in Cannon Falls was the scene of a lovely wedding when Shirley Rene Holmes became the bride of LeRoy L. Foss.
June 1962
Eleven Boy Scouts returned from Camp Hok-Si-La near Lake City. Those attending were David Witt, Tom Overholt, Mike Sahl, Craig Bergevin, George Brandt, Craig Jacobson, Mark Underdahl, Paul Huseth, Chuck Overby, Mike Quam, and David Meyer.
David Lenway, a Kenyon High School graduate, has joined the staff of the Kenyon Leader for the summer months. Lenway was a co-editor of the Viking Hi-Lites. He will devote much of his time to the circulation department.
June 1972
Sam Jacobson will be installed as State Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He will serve as commander from 1972-to 1973. Jacobson becomes the fourth Kenyon man to serve as State Commander. The others were Ole G. Sandsted, George K. Brobeck, and Edwin Oftsie.
The Kenyon Midget baseball squad played Claremont at home. Tom Nesseth pitched six innings, with Jon Held coming on in relief. Tim Torgerson had a triple, Rolf Shelstad a double, and Lorrie Estrem, Rick Canton, and Steve Lurken all had singles.