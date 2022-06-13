...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Seven young people were confirmed at Holden Lutheran Church by Rev. A. J. Thorson. Those confirmed were Irene Langemo, Rhoda Voxland, Marjorie Haugen, Marjean Sande, Arnold Swenson, Dennis Flaten, and Harland Broin.
The new Harold’s Café is set to open for business in their newly constructed building. Mr. and Mrs. Harold Lenway bring to Kenyon an excellent eating place. The Lenway family has moved into their new apartment over the café.
June 1962
The Kenyon High School FFA returned from a successful fishing trip to Lake Washburn near Remer, MN. This is the fifth consecutive year the boys have gone to Fehr’s Resort. Participants were Jack Cordes, Davis Foss, Owen Kvittem, James Foss, Peter and Darryl Langeness, Paul Aaker, Richard Aase, Robert Aakre, Rodney Rauk, George Voxland, David Nystuen, Larry Wallager, David Geyer, Greg Langemo, and Duane Buchta.
The 66th annual conference of the Lutheran Free Church was convened at Augsburg College. The Wanamingo Lutheran and Hegre Lutheran Churches were represented by voting delegates. On a vote of 533 to 112, a merger of the LFC and ALC was approved.
June 1972
An enthusiastic turnout of nearly 500 people was on hand to hear the Kenyon High School Junior and Senior Bands perform for the first time in the new bandshell. Both bands played several selections with refreshments served by the First Lutheran ALCW during intermission.
Mark Strandemo tossed a no-hitter at Rosemount as the Kenyon American Legion team upped its record to 3-0 with the 10-0 win. Strandemo and Rich Dyrdahl each had a 2-run home run in the victory.