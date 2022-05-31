Those attending Frontenac 4-H Camp from this area are Virginia Voxland, Marjorie Haugen, Nan Jean Flom, Rhoda Voxland, Marilyn Aakre, Lila Tiller, Donald Finnesgaard, Mary Johnson, Deloris Fenne, Lavonne Magee, and Alyce Grose.
On Memorial Day, a squadron of nineteen planes flying in formation executed a low flyover of the Kenyon Cemetery during the Memorial Day program to pay their respects to Kenyon’s war dead. Mayor W. T. Watson, T-Sgt Clarence K. Larson, and Lt. Col. Edward Sanders, commanding officer of the Wold Chamberlin Army Air Station, arranged for the flyover.
June 1962
A packed auditorium was on hand to witness the 1962 Kenyon High School commencement exercises. This year’s class of sixty-two students will be remembered as the Centennial Class since the first Kenyon public school was organized in 1862. The graduation will be the sixty-sixth since the first formal graduation was held in 1897. Rev. Myron C. Austinson, president of the South Wisconsin District of the ALC and a 1922 graduate of Kenyon High School, was the commencement speaker.
Confirmation Sunday will be observed at Gol Lutheran Church. John Baker, James Carlsen, Wayne Danielson, Sharon Finnesgaard, Phyllis Fredrickson, Miriam Jacobson, Barbara Overby, Harris Bauer, and Harlow Bauer are being confirmed.
June 1972
Seventy seniors will graduate on Sunday afternoon in the high school gym. The commencement speaker will be Dr. Wayne C. Peterson, professor of education and career counseling and placement at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. Gail Bonhus has been selected to speak for the Class of 1972.
Mark Rodde fired a 76 over 18 holes to lead the Kenyon High School golf team to a fourth-place finish in the District 4 Tournament. His score qualified him for the regional meet at Rochester Country Club.