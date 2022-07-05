The following young people from Kenyon and Nerstrand Evangelical United Brethren church attended Senior Bible Camp at Lake Koronis near Paynesville. Those who went to camp are Gwendolyn Von Wald, Marlene Kispert, Kenneth Shaske, and Dale Hildebrandt.
The Kenyon Kayes defeated Wanamingo 2-0 to finish first in the Cannon Valley League South Division. Ralph Fennie, Kenyon’s first baseman, had his ten-game hitting halted when he failed to get a hit in the game.
July 1962
Tuesday evening, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Dyrdahl and boys, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Jacobson and family, Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Lair and family, and Mrs. Martin Dyrdahl enjoyed a picnic supper at Mineral Springs in honor of Scott Dyrdahl’s birthday.
Mr. and Mrs. Mark Kindseth and Jeff moved from the upstairs apartment in Mrs. A. B. Lee’s home to the Marcus Bakko residence on Front Street.
Mrs. Alan Angelstad and Tammy Marie arrived from Germany and are visiting her parents. SP5Angelstad will be returning in September when he completes his term with the U. S. Army.
July 1972
A special letter from Toshiaki Yoshida, an AFS student from Shizuka, Japan, was written to the people of Kenyon. He recounted the year and his feelings about his stay in Kenyon. He concluded, “I would like to thank you for the nice graduation presents and cards. I won’t forget the people I met; Kenyon will be my second hometown.”
U. S. Air Force Captain Charles Voxland has been decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross for Aerial Achievement in Southeast Asia. Capt. Voxland distinguished himself as an F-100 pilot during air strikes in support of friendly forces under hostile attack.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.