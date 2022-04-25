From the Viking Hi-Lites. Congratulations are in order for the seventh and eighth graders who participated in the posture contest—all hail to Queen Colleen Halseth and her attendants Helen Hegvik and Sandra Skaar.
The Holden Hi-Lights 4-H Club held its monthly meeting at the Eddie Haugen home. Marie Musgjerd and Robert Hope were chosen to represent the group at the Better Grooming Contest. The program for the evening consisted of a piano solo by Arnold Swenson, a reading by Marilyn Hope, a song by Virginia Hennen, a piece by George Langemo, demonstrations by Luverne Aaker, and Darlene Haugen. It was submitted by Audrey Hennen, reporter.
April 1962
The theme for the Junior-Senior Prom is “Blue Hawaii.” A dessert luncheon will be served, followed by the prom. Steve Sands will serve as toastmaster for the program. Mr. Hilgendorf, of the KHS faculty, is the speaker for the evening. The octet boys of David Moses, Don Haugen, John Jensen, Harold Remme, Gary Quam, Steve Sands, Don Ersland, and Russ Meyer, along with a solo by Joan Peterson, will provide musical numbers. Bob Lee will give a welcome, the toast to the faculty by David Lenway, and a response from Senior Class President Harold Remme. Clinton Peterson’s fourteen-piece orchestra from Tracy, Minnesota, will provide music for the evening.
April 1972
The Kenyon Elementary School fifth and sixth-grade chorus will present the three-act operetta “Once Upon a Time or Rumpelstiltskin.” Some of the main characters are Gail Sathre, Jeff Brodd, and David Kvittem. The operetta is directed by Mrs. Pam Wright, with Miss Sandy Rumstick, director of the scenery and publicity.
The Kenyon High School Student Council reports the “Walk for the Band Shell” brought in $966 with money still expected; the total should increase to over $1,000. Special thanks were given to Lucille Galley of the Viking-Drive-In for furnishing ice cream treats to those who completed the ten-mile walk.