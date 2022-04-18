From Frank Callister’s Befuddlings: “George Grim’s column in the Minneapolis Tribune contained quite a write-up on his visit to a White Castle where Harlan Rosvold resides at the griddle. Grim wrote, “Harlan is typical of the brash young men who are behind the counter. They’re part chef, part floor show.” Grim quotes Harlan as he greets clientele from behind the counter “Hi bums and ladies.”
“To one older gentleman who said he enjoyed the “greasy spoon.” Harlan drew himself up to his Marine Corps snappiest and said, “Sir, this is NOT a greasy spoon. This is the famous White Castle system; I thank you!”
“Harlan and his partner Lee Miller fry and serve 3,300 hamburgers a day.”
April 1962
A suspense drama, “Night Must Fall,” a three-act play staged by the Senior Class, was well received by a large audience in the school auditorium. Randall Stukel directed the play. David Lenway, Carmen Neseth, Joan Hildebrandt, Helen Luebke, Mary Dalbotten, Jerry Olson, Sharyn Von Wald, Harold Remme, and Steve Kispert comprised the cast of characters.
Rev. Roy A. Miller conducted confirmation rites at the Methodist Church. Members of the class are Barbara Smith, Christine Ugland, Mary Jean Petersmeyer, Kathy Lehman, Glen Parsons, Terry Way, Curtis Burdick, and Richard Lehman.
April 1972
About 275 people attended the annual FFA Parent-Son Banquet at the Kenyon High School. Randall Schwake served as toastmaster for the event. Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture Jon Wefald gave the main address. Sherree Soine was named the new Chapter Sweetheart. Arnold Grimsrud and Vernon Crouse were named Honorary Chapter Farmers by the FFA members.
Major Charles M. Johnson was awarded a Gold Star in lieu of the second award of the Bronze Star Medal for exemplary performance as a briefing officer for the MACV Office of Information in Vietnam.
Marine Lance Corporal Roger Tungland has reported for duty at the Marin Corps Base at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.