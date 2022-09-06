The Kenyon Homecoming Celebration involving the school, churches, and community groups will take place on Sept. 19, 20, and 21. Cedric Adam’s “Noontime News” broadcast over WCCO will originate from Kenyon’s Main Street on Sat. Pat McLane, Queen of the Lakes of the Minneapolis Aquatennial, will crown Kenyon’s Homecoming Queen at the half-time of the Kenyon-West Concord football game.
Donald Flom is now living in Lafayette, Indiana, where he is a teaching assistant in chemistry at Purdue University. He is a former chemistry instructor at St. Olaf College.
September 1962
The milking shorthorn Champion in the 4-H Dairy Cattle competition at the 1962 Minnesota State Fair is owned by Davis Foss. He received the silver service award from the Minnesota Dairy Industry.
Kenyon FFA members exhibiting at the state fair brought home the Minnesota Premier Exhibitor trophy. Individually, David Nystuen exhibited the champion and reserve champion Cheviot ewe and ram; Champion Southdown ram and took third place with his Jersey yearling heifer. He had reserve champion Hampshire gilt and first and second place with his Hampshire boar and Hampshire gilt.
September 1972
The Kenyon High School Cross Country team finished 18 th out of 24 teams at the St. Olaf Invitational Meet. Kenyon runners were led by Mark Wrolstad, followed by Jon Finseth, Tom Sahl, Neal Mundal, Rich Meyer, Don Voxland, and Mark Kirchhoff.
Pvt Myron Ehrich and Pvt. Eldon Ehrich are stationed in San Diego, CA, with the United States Marines.
The designated pinch hitter is a proposal mentioned by owners of Major League Baseball teams.
The idea could add more scoring and extend the playing careers of those who can still hit but struggle playing in the field.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.