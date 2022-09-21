Wedding vows were solemnized at Holden Lutheran Church for Mardell Kindseth and Howard Held. Miss Patricia Wickum of Minneapolis was the maid of honor, and Audrey Kindseth was the bridesmaid. Donald Gunderson served as the best man, with Rene Thune a groomsman.
Rev. Charles Crouch confirmed nine young people at the Methodist Church. Those confirmed were Phyllis Blackmer, Barbara Meyer, Florence Callan, Margaret Linneman, Charlotte and Marlene McLagen, William Janousek, Wayne Clark, and Robert Kitzman.
September 1962
Class officers have been elected at Kenyon Senior High School. The senior class officers are President Gary Urness, Vice president Dale Ersland, Secretary Karen Luedke, and Treasurer Dennis Gunhus.
At the fall round-up for Girl Scouts, the following third-grade girls were organized into a new troop Susan Tollefson, Robin Meyer, Annette Jacobson, Christina Maisel, Kerry Shelstad, Jackie Bergh, Linda Monson, Sheila Gunderson, Beth Rumpho, Melanie Hansen, Stephanie Buckingham, Malinda Knoll, Robin Germundson, and Cheryl Sathrum.
September 1972
Charles Aase has begun practice teaching at the Montgomery school. He will teach history, English, and Shakespeare to ninth and tenth-grade classes. He will also assist as a football coach.
Three area 4-H members exhibited at the State Livestock Market Show at the State Fairgrounds. Helen Jacobson won a blue ribbon in the Western Pleasure Class of the State 4-H Horse Show. Rolf Shelstad won first place in his class of cross-bred hogs, and Gary Borgschatz placed ninth overall in the market lamb class.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.