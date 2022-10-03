“Our Hearts Were Young and Gay,” under the direction of Miss Ruth Austinson, will be presented by the junior class. The play’s cast includes Marilyn Flom, LaDonna Ramnes, Kathryn Hilstad, Paul Susie, Wally Hildebrandt, Ted Berkas, Gwen Von Wald, Glenn Rud, Bill Callister, Marion Gunhus, Judith Sundry, Gene Maus, and Pauline Derscheid.
The Vikings football team played a hard-fought 0-0 tie with Zumbrota. This game was one of the toughest, hardest-hitting games so far this year for the Vikings. They received a tough break when Gene Maus, their star center, broke his leg in the first half.
October 1962
Some of the fads at Kenyon High School this year are culottes, long bulky sweaters, and bouffant hairstyles. The culottes and sweaters are very neat in their appearance.
Bouffant hairdos can look terrible if not done correctly. Some of the girls walk around looking as if they have a haystack on their heads. Some girls have the secret of keeping their hairdos neat and attractive.
The Kenyon High School students selected Bonnie Voxland to reign as queen over homecoming. Jeanne Jacobson was the sophomore attendant; Bonnie Redfield was the junior attendant; Sandra Quam and Janis Jensen were senior attendants.
Kenyon defeated Stewartville on a last-second touchdown. Chuck Voxland threw a 51-yard pass to Denny Greseth as time ran out to give the Vikings a 12 to 6 win.
October 1972
The Kenyon Cross Country team solidified its hold on first place in the HVL. Mark Wrolstad finished the three-mile course in first place. He was followed by Jon Finseth, Tom Sahl, Rich Meyer, Don Voxland, Mark Kirchhoff, and Steve Clark.
The Kenyon C-squad football team recorded a victory over Zumbrota. The Vike Tykes got on the scoreboard early when Ray Ades blocked a punt, and Steve Schroeder fell on the ball in the end zone. Tom Nesseth threw a touchdown pass to Eddie Flom for the second score, and Bryan Whitney ran 60 yards on a reverse but was downed on the two-yard line. Dave Sathrum punched in the final score. Rick Canton and Maurice Mullenmaster were the defensive stand-outs.
