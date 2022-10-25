Three seniors from Kenyon High School have been selected by their classmates to compete with students across the United States for the 119 Pepsi-Cola Four-Year College Scholarship. The contestants chosen were Philip Aase, Curtis Stolee, and Alpha Wangsness. A two-hour test will be given on Nov. 21. Students in each state with the highest score will take a second test on Jan. 24, with the winner announced in March.
Peter Langemo, cattle feeder, and 4-H Club members George Langemo, Robert Aaker, and Robert Hope each marketed cattle in the Central Co-operative Alley in South St. Paul. Aaker and Hope each had club calves that sold for $30. George Langemo and his sisters Irene and Helen each sold a club calf at $33. Mr. Langemo marketed six steers at $31 per cwt.
October 1962
Pat Buffington, a sophomore at Kenyon High School, was named 1962 Goodhue County Roller Skate Queen at the contest held at the Quamingo Roller Rink. Buffington combined a pleasing personality with roller skating ability to win the judges’ nod of approval.
Dr. James Hiner has purchased the C. L. Benson building on Main Street and will remodel the building to provide facilities for his dentistry and orthodontia practice. The building was formerly a movie theater and, in later years, a Gamble Store and Seed Store.
Note: The NAPA store is located at the site.
October 1972
Mike Lerfald of Kenyon High School was one of 49 football players named to the WCCO Radio “Prep Parade” team of the week for his play against Lake City. An advisory board makes nominations for honors on the team of sportswriters and broadcasters throughout the state.
Pat Underdahl and Kirk Hiner will represent Kenyon High School at the State Student Council Convention in St. Cloud. Scheduled convention speakers include Conrad Balfour, Dr. Theodore Mitau, Earl Craig, and Jim Klobuchar.
