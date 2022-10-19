Coach Ray Wistrcill’s Kenyon High School football team won the HVL Conference Title and the Little Brown Jug Game against Cannon Falls. The Vikings defeated the Bombers 20 to 14 before a large homecoming crowd at Cannon Falls. Kenyon scored first when Wally Hildebrandt found an opening and raced 41 yards for the first score. Hildebrandt scored again on an eleven-yard run. Halfback Stanley Vogen scored the final touchdown for the Vikings.
An open house was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Lars T. Musgjerd, celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary. The couple was married at Gol Lutheran Church in 1892. Their children are Matilda (Mrs. Ralph Mork), Olaus, Inga (Mrs. Halbert Foss), Martin, Bertha (Mrs. William Maus), and Gina (Mrs. Arnold Amundson). One son, Carl, was killed in France during World War I.
October 1962
The District Six 1962 FHA Convention was held at Byron High School. The day consisted of lunches, ceremonies, introductions, speeches, and skits. Judy Greseth, the Wanamingo FHA vice president, gave the national report. Corrine Gifford, Bonnie Voxland, and Caren Braaten of the Kenyon FHA sang in the district chorus.
Plans for moving the stock of library books from the second floor of city hall to the newly remodeled quarters for the Kenyon Public Library were discussed at a special library board meeting. The Kenyon Boy Scouts and Spirit of Moland 4-H Club have offered to assist in the moving of books.
October 1972
Naomi Kvittem has been selected as a member of the 66 voice Augsburg College Choir of Minneapolis. Naomi is a first-year student majoring in music at Augsburg.
Area residents responded to the appeal by the Minnesota American Legion and VFW Posts to share opening weekend pheasant takes with hospitalized veterans. Those contributing birds from this area are Richard Anderson, Wayne Clark, David Cordes, Jack Cordes, Kermit Flom, Don Gates, Phil Hanson, Mark Hegseth, Harris Hjermstad, Lefty Meyer, Tim Meyer, Leonard Musgjerd, Tom Nesseth, Lester Odegaard, Bernie Overby, and Jim Berquam.
Kevin Anderson is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.