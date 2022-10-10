The Kenyon Odd Fellows whist team journeyed to Byron for the opening session of the newly organized whist league. The team returned home as victors with a score of 1,270 to 995. LeRoy Foss and Tubby Aase led Kenyon with a score of 140.
The Zumbro Valley 4-H Club met with the election of officers being the first order of business. Paul Hougen was elected president; Donald Hegseth, vice president; Lila Luebke, secretary; Audrey Quam, treasurer, and Richard Overby, reporter. The evening concluded with lunch being served by Mrs. Frank Magee and Mrs. Orven Walker.
October 1962
Dick Nystuen of the Holden Hi-Lites 4-H club won reserve champion for his trio of Southdown Wether lambs at the Junior Livestock Show in South St. Paul. David Nystuen’s wether lamb was placed in the purple ribbon group. A third brother, Harry Nystuen, was placed in the Southdown class’s blue-ribbon group. Also receiving blue ribbons were Chuck Voxland and Walter Haugen.
New members of the School Safety Patrol were installed at Kenyon Elementary School by Safety Officer Philip Hodapp. Co-Captains Steven Nesseth and Mark Jarstad will lead the patrol this year. Other members are Jimmy Albright, Andy Rumpho, Janet Jorstad, Keith Chalstrom, Linda Sahl, Bonnie Dahl, Linda Lee, Debbie Bergh, Rebecca Haugen, Paul Gifford, and Tom Benson.
October 1972
Kenyon placed four runners on the HVL All-conference team. Mark Wrolstad, who placed first in all seven conference meets, Jon Finseth, Tom Sahl, and Richard Meyer. The team won the final meet of the season held at the Kenyon Country Club and the conference championship.
The Kenyon High School FFA judging team in the District Land Use contest competed against fourteen other schools at Lake City High School. The Kenyon team members included Daniel Trapp, Kevin Gunhus, Dale Underdahl, and Tom Sahl.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.