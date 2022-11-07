November 1947

The body of the late Seaman First Class Evan Brekken of Dennison and the first Goodhue County resident to be killed in action during World War II, is scheduled to arrive in Kenyon on November 14. His body will arrive via the Chicago Great Western Railway. It will be taken to Larson Funeral Home to lie in state until the time of interment at Vang Lutheran Cemetery.

Among the hunters from this vicinity who leave this week for the north woods to hunt deer are Sanford Germundson, Dr. E. Olson, Leon Overholt, Parnell Morck, Julius Halseth, Art Le Blanc, Tom Kjos, Carl Veek, Clifford Witt, Marlow Floan, Isaac Brekke, Maurice Flom, Lorenz Stepperud, George Paul, Ray Burgess, and Floyd Schwasinger.

November 1962

The dedication of the Kenyon Junior/Senior High School is scheduled for Sunday, November 11. Board chair E. W. Luebke will preside over the program. There will be selections from the Kenyon High School band. The Rev. Father McNulty will give the invocation. Guy Tollerud of the State Department of Education will provide the dedication address.

Bud Norman announced he would hold his grand opening of Bud’s TV and Appliance at his residence on Red Wing Avenue. He invites the public to visit his showroom, watch colored television, and be his guest for donuts and coffee.

November 1972

In a case of practice and persistence paying off, the Cordes brothers of Kenyon both bagged a deer with a bow and arrow. It was the first for each and the first deer killed by bow and arrow in this area for several years.

The Kenyon High School A Honor Roll has been awarded. First quarter A Honor Roll students are Grade 12 Tim Bauer, Debbie Broin, Lois Ciffra, Susan Herrlich, Janet Huckel, David Jorstad, Robin Messe, and Marna Skaar. Grade 11 Mary Rumpho. Grade 10 Julie Benson, Heidi Dierking, Kim Hildebrandt, and Debra Neseth.