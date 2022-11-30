A recent authorization by the state legislature has allowed the village council to take over the sponsorship of the ice-skating rink. Money spent for worthy recreational activities such as ice skating should be met with every citizen’s approval.
The Kenyon High School basketball team successfully opened its season by defeating Morristown 56 to 35. Don Wallaker led the Vikings with 26 points. Wally Hildebrandt had 10 points, and Ray Stenhaug finished with eight points.
November 1962
Kenyon Company C of the 103 rd Infantry Division will be among the Army Reserve units deactivated under Defense Secretary McNamara’s order to reorganize the reserve.
The students named to the first quarter A honor roll at Kenyon High School are Grade 12 Dorothy Davidson, Audrey Haugen, and Karen Luedke; Grade 11 Mary Jacobson, Carol Lozon, Janet Nelson, Diane Quam, Gary Strandemo, and Larry Thorson; Grade 10 Lois Barsness and Michael Mills; Grade 9 Christine Foss, Jack Kispert, and Susan Shorter; Grade 8 Koreen Shelstad, and Grade 7 Diane Carlson, Mary Dahlen, Rolf Jacobson, and Kent Whitney.
November 1972
“Amahl and the Night Visitors, “ a special Christmas production, will be given at First Lutheran Church. Lowell and Kristy Alleckson direct the play. The cast members are Eric Ostlund, Jon Albright, David Jorstad, Frank White, Kristy Alleckson, and Lowell Alleckson.
Frank White III performed with the Luther College Varsity Band in its annual winter concert.
The Village Council voted to hold a public meeting to discuss garbage disposal in the village of Kenyon. The village dump will be closed by order of the county on December 31. The council anticipates issuing a license to Ron Grose to provide garbage service for the village.