Five Kenyon High School football team members were selected to the HVL All-Conference team. Kenyon players on the squad selected by conference coaches are Willis Voxland, Don Wallaker, Chuck Akre, Wally Hildebrandt, and Claire Kispert.
The Junior Class play “Our Hearts Were Young and Gay” set an all-time record for receipts of a high school play given at Kenyon High School. The large audience was in high praise of the youthful thespians who presented a play of college caliber. Marilyn Flom and LaDonna Ramness played the lead roles.
November 1962
The Punt, Pass, and Kick contest, sponsored by Milo Peterson Ford, was held with about fifty participants. The top winners were Greg Canton, Craig Wold, Mark Rodde, Steve Weisbecker, and Mark Strandemo. The longest kick title went to Dan Sievers, 78 feet; Craig Wold booted the longest punt, 63 feet; and Steve Sviggum threw the longest pass, 66 and a half feet.
Costume winners at the Elementary School Halloween Party were first-grade Becky Mills, Richard Dyrdahl, and Jeffery Gunhus; second-grade Julie Held, Debbie Kvittem, and Kevin Gunhus; third-grade Marilyn Buffington, Danny Wold, and Sheldon Houglum; fourth-grade Bruce Vermilyea, Steve Bjelland, and Debbie Ellingson; fifth-grade Gaylen Lenway, Debbie Lenway, Michelle Brenna, Mary Flom, Greg Canton; and sixth-grade Craig Wold, Jim Albright, and Sharon Nystuen.
November 1972
Six Kenyon High School football players were named to the HVL All-Conference team. The honored players were Terry Johnson, Mark Strandemo, Jeff Floren, Mike Lerfald, David Jorstad, and Shelly Kielmeyer. Coach Ralph Hagberg was selected as the District 4 Coach of the Year. District Four includes about 130 high schools.
In local election results, Lorrie Ugland was re-elected to another three-year term on the Kenyon Village Council. John Cole was elected to fill a one-year council vacancy. John Davidson, Bombay area farmer, was elected to the Goodhue County Third District Commissioner seat. He succeeds Carl Hegseth, who is retiring from the board.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.