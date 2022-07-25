The election of officers was held at the meeting of the Vang Luther League. The following officers were elected: Joel Stenhaug, President; Theodora Remmen, Vice-President; Audrey Underdahl, secretary; and Ingram Nesseth, treasurer.
Misses Norlene Knutson, Ruth Schneider, and Patricia Knowlton will attend the Drum Majorette Clinic of the St. Paul Winter Carnival to be held in early August in St. Paul. Already outstanding twirlers, the girls will watch demonstrations by nationally known drum majors and majorettes who have won high-ranking twirling events.
July 1962
Ten Webelo Scouts enjoyed a one-day visit to the Boy Scout Camp near Lake City. Henry Brandt, Ingram Nesseth, and Scout George Brandt accompanied the group. The boys who went were Roger Aase, Keith Chalstrom, Mark Finnesgaard, Andy Rumpho, David Musgjerd, Steven Nesseth, Scott Larson, Michael Kindseth, and Kevin Overby.
Russel Brovold has enlisted into the U. S. Navy. He is in San Diego, California, where he will receive nine weeks of basic training. Russel is a 1962 graduate of Kenyon High School.
July 1972
Miss Corrine Hermanson was chosen 1972 Teacher of the Year at the Fertile-Beltrami Elementary School. Mrs. Hermanson was formerly a teacher and principal at Kenyon Elementary School.
Naomi Kvittem, a Holden Full-O-Pep 4-H Club member, was crowned 1972 Senior Style Queen at the annual Goodhue County Dress Revue.
David Jorstad is attending the summer music camp at Bemidji State College. He will be playing the baritone, singing bass in the choir, and taking private lessons on the baritone, trombone, and voice.
