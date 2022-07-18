According to the GHQ Special News Services in Toyko, Gerhard Maisel has been promoted to the rank of sergeant. Maisel has been assigned to the Headquarters and Service Group, where he is a member of the Company C Staff Battalion.
The following pupils of Mrs. Lorentz Stepperud placed in the ratings of the National Guild of Piano Teachers at the MacPhail School in Minneapolis. Barbara Quam, Patricia Quimby, Jocelyn Ronning, Doris Maring, Sonja Stepperud, Solveig Stepprud, and Lois Johnson each memorized ten piano pieces for the competition.
July 1962
Jorstad’s and Moland won first-round games in the Kenyon Softball League play. Dick Anderson had two hits for the winners as Jorstad’s defeated Pure Oil 10-8. Bob Aaker had three hits and a home run, and John Tradup tripled and homered for the losers. Giles Randall was the winning pitcher.
Moland defeated Pfisters. Home runs by Don Nelson, Chuck Voxland, and Ron Greseth paced Pfisters. Denny Olson had two home runs, and Carl Finnesgaard had one for Moland. Haven Bauer tripled twice for Moland and was the winning pitcher.
Diane Quam, a Kenyon High School band member, has been selected as a regular member of the Minnesota All-State Youth Orchestra. Diane plays the French horn.
July 1972
Mark Rodde was the 1972 recipient of the L.G. Picha Award presented annually to an outstanding Kenyon High School athlete-scholar. The award was established in 1965, with the winner being selected by a Kenyon High School faculty committee.
Janet Huckle of Pinnaroo, Australia, has arrived in Kenyon as the next AFS student at Kenyon High School. She will be staying at the Lynn and Bea Tollefson home during the 1972-1973 school year. She is looking forward to watching football and seeing snow for the first time.
