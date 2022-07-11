The Aspelund Ever Readies 4-H Club held their meeting at the Olaf Voxland home. A demonstration, “Choosing a Beef Calf and Grooming a Calf for Show,” was given by Willis Voxland and Ronald Teigen. Elroy Flom gave a talk on a trip to the Twin Cities with a rural school project.
Ray Wistrcill, Kenyon American Legion team coach, plans to take the following squad to Northfield for the Legion Tournament: Stubb Vogen, Nuts Kispert, Bobby Klug, Joe Jacobson, Ray Stenhaug, Chuck Akre, Dick Werdahl, Arnie Satter, Ted Berkas, Don Schaper, and Erling Jorstad. Kispert and Stenhaug will handle the pitching duties, with Vogen doing the catching.
July 1962
Mr. and Mrs. Enoch Thune attended the Northern Iowa Band Festival and Parade in Mason City.
One hundred thirty bands participated in the parade, and Meredith Wilson, composer of “The
Music Man,” and members of the cast were also present. The Thunes attended the premier showing of the movie “The Music Man.”
Probably no class in Kenyon High School history brought as much glory to the school as the Class of 1942, which held its 20-year reunion here. It is an active class and, in spite of being 20 years older, still a lively group. Foo Kispert and his wife did a version of the twist that out twisted Chubby Checker.
July 1972
“Twelfth Night” will be presented by Shakespeare in the Streets at the new Kenyon Bandshell.
The play will be sandwiched between two area music groups. The Sweet Adelines Chorus of Faribault will perform before the play. “Commonwealth,” a rock group consisting of Dusty Lamm, Jon Albright, Shelly Kielmeyer, David Jorstad, and Mark Strandemo, will perform after the play.
Friday, twenty-one young people graduated from the week-long Kiddie Cooking Class sponsored by Peoples Natural Gas. Receiving special recognition and diplomas from Dave Morris were Mary Tonga, Lynette Linaman, Ryan Peterson, and Matthew Voxland.
