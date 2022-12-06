Mr. and Mrs. Iver Charlson have their fingers crossed in hopes they will have their entire family seated around the table on Christmas Day for the first time since the beginning of the war. Four of the boys have been in the service. Their youngest son, Robert, enlisted before the others were discharged. Clifford enlisted in the National Guard before the fighting started. Edward and Curtis followed suit as the war continued. Charlsons have received word Robert will be home for Christmas.
Kenyon will live up to its name as a progressive Christmas shopping center. The Commercial Club has purchased a new set of outdoor electrical strings of lights to dress up the evergreen festooning along Main Street. Santa Claus will appear on December 23 to greet boys and girls. Along with Santa’s visit will be the Children’s Theater Party at the Time Theater.
December 1962
On Saturday, Julius Halseth brought a bouquet of dandelions and Johnny Jump-ups to the Leader office. He admitted picking them in his yard was quite a thrill on December 1. Mrs. Lloyd Voxland had pansies blooming on Monday. No one can deny Old Man Winter has been pretty good to us so far.
Nearly 500 youngsters and many parents were on hand when Santa dropped out of the sky in a helicopter at the elementary school playground. As a special attraction, the Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department had its big truck at the scene to give the children rides.
December 1972
Mr. and Mrs. Sam Jacobson attended the Christmas Concert by the music department of Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. Their daughter, Annette, sang with the Ladies’ Choir in the concert.
Mr. and Mrs. Marlow Kindseth enjoyed dinner at the Hubble House in honor of their 45th wedding anniversary and the eighth birthdays of grandsons John and Jay Kindseth. Those present were Mr. and Mrs. Cliff Voxland, Kathy, and Amy; Mr. and Mrs. Mark Kindseth, Jeff, John, Jay, and Jill; Mr. and Mrs. James Cain, Nancy, Mary, and Julie.