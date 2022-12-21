...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to
8 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds
will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There
should be a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday
night and early Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as
high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday
afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected
during that time with travel becoming very difficult or
impossible. This event could be life-threatening if you are
stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.
Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
across southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm
Watch continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will
begin a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
6 AM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Winter
Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from noon Wednesday to 6
AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Kenyon High School Basketball team, paced by Don Wallaker, snapped the undefeated record of the Wanamingo High School team by a score of 49-39 as 1,000 fans of both teams shouted themselves hoarse. On the strength of the win, Kenyon was selected as “the High School Team of the Week” on a WCCO radio broadcast.
A meeting at the Gol Guild Hall took the initial steps to set up an organization to ship a carload of food commodities to hungry residents of Europe. Under the guidance of the Christian Rural Overseas Program (CROP), residents of Goodhue County are invited to contribute grains, produce or cash to be used for European relief.
December 1962
Kenyon High School students interested in art have painted scenes on the windows of the Coffee Shop and Self-Serve Grocery. Students responsible for the window work are Jean Lennon, Glen Parsons, Kathy Schwasinger, Mary Rognmoe, and Carol Lozon.
Members of the Security State Bank basketball team playing in the Faribault City Recreational League are Tom Stone, Ralph Hagberg, Lorrie Gunhus, Haven Bauer, Darrell Lunde, Glen Huebner, Earl Williams, Dick Anderson, Randall Stukel, Chuck Elliot, Ronny Greseth, Jim Frigaard, and John Tradup.
December 1972
The Kenyon High School Theater Class presented short plays or scenes which costumed appropriately at an all-school assembly. Projects selected for the final show included a musical excerpt from “Fiddler on the Roof” by Sheree Soine and David Jorstad; a piece from “Pygmalion” performed by Jan Huckel, Debbie Swanson, Debbie Kvittem, and Mary Carlsen; an adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” interpreted by Shirley Jacobson, Virginia Hughes, Jinette Whitney; and a “silent movie” by Debbie Broin, Cheri Hildebrandt, Sue Herrlich, and Roxanne Aase.
Bruce Kvittem, a senior FFA member, was the local winner in the Pride Seed Corn essay contest. His essay has been entered into the state regional competition. The essay topic selected by the Pride Company was “Newer Tillage and Planting Methods and Their Effect on Corn Yield.”