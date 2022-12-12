...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A stubborn fire discovered shortly after midnight on Wednesday caused damage estimated between $15,000 to $25,000 to the Larson Furniture Store on Main Street. The fire is thought to have started in the basement near the furnace. The furniture stock was practically a total loss.
Athletic Director Hamlet Peterson of Luther College has announced 33 letter winners for the 1947 Norseman. Among the 31 players and two managers awarded letters were Clifford and Harris Hjermstad. Cliff was a sophomore tackle, and Harris, a senior, was a team manager.
December 1962
Ronald Aase graduated from Mankato State College with a Bachelor of Science Degree and majors in math and physics. He accepted a teaching position at Morton, Minnesota, High School.
The Cub Scouts of Den 1 met at the home of Galen Lenway for their Christmas Party. Gifts were exchanged, and movies were shown on the Holy Land and the Garden of Gethsemane and helicopter landings on the USS Essex.
December 1972
The engagement of Judy Albright and Roger Haugen has been announced. Miss Albright and Mr. Haugen are both Rochester Public School District teachers.
Kenyon wrestlers recorded six pins in piling up a 48-12 decision over Dodge Center. Doug Amundson, Mark Mullenmaster, Tom Sahl, Bob Klahr, Ken Fordahl, and Mike Lerfald all had falls. Dan Torgerson, Kevin Gunhus, and Kevin Thompson each won their matches.