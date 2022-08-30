E. W. Luebke and his 8-year-old son Curtis had a shipment of cattle sent to South Saint Paul.
Curtis’ 13-year-old sister Lila’s 4-H Club steer that weighed 1,120 pounds was included in the shipment. The Luebke’s farm, 240 acres, feed about 75 cattle and 30 hogs. Curtis helps his dad by operating a small tractor. He has two younger sisters, Jean, 5, and Helen, 3.
Mr. and Mrs. Sandford Berge took possession of Bob’s Grill, having purchased the business from Bob Boles. The Berges bought the Bowlitorium from Mr. Boles a year ago. Mr. Boles will continue as the Kenyon Aircraft Service flight instructor and airport operator.
August 1962
Kenyon High School football coach Ralph Hagberg has been scrutinizing a line that averages 183 pounds. The linemen list includes Jim Foss, Earl Fredrickson, Denny Gunhus, John Harapat, and Jay Fleming. The ends are Chuck Voxland and Ax Flaten. Steve Sands, Gary Strandemo, Denny Greseth, and Bob Lee are in the backfield.
From Frank’s Befuddlings:
Dr. James Hiner may not include a striped sport shirt in his wardrobe when he embarks on his next camping trip. The Hiner family was on a trip in Colorado when the car stalled. Jim wearing a black and white striped shirt and jeans, hitched a ride to the nearest town to get some gas.
He had no trouble getting to town, but getting back was different as every car went past him at a good clip. Finally, a truck stopped to pick Hiner up. The driver looked Jim over carefully before allowing him into the cab. Jim mentioned he had trouble getting a ride.
The trucker said, “The state reformatory is back about a mile. I was a little jittey about picking you up with that outfit you have got on.”
August 1972
Miriam Bjelland captured the annual Ladies Golf Tournament at the Kenyon Country Club.
Susan Shorter finished in second place, and Jean Luebke took third.
The Kenyon Ladies Softball team took second place in a tournament played at Byron. They defeated Mantorville II 13-1 and Mantorville I 10-5 before losing to Kasson 8-3. Players for Kenyon are Bev Ersland, Nancy Mundal, Candie Foss, Lois Bauer, Sue Swanson, Mari Foss, Diane Vangness, Pat Wickum, Carol Bauer, Todi Schwasinger, Sharon Ebert, Linda Janousek, Carolyn Walker, Vicki Berg, and Berdelle Wille.
