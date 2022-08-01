On Sunday, Aug. 3, Miss Helen Knudson of Hartland and Mr. Harold Aase of Kenyon were united in marriage by the Rev. K/ Wulfsberg at the Hartland Lutheran Church. Mrs. Revel Thompson was matron of honor, and Miss Ova Knudson and Miss Margaret Knudson were bridesmaids. Herbert Aase was the best man. Ronald Aase was the ringbearer, and Junell Aase was the flower girl.
A special service has been arranged at First Lutheran Church with Curtis Jorstad as a guest speaker. Mr. Jorstad is planning on entering Luther Seminary this fall. Special music will be furnished by two of Mr. Jorstad’s St. Olaf classmates, Mrs. Walter Edwards of Junction City, Oregon, and Donald Flom of Kenyon.
August 1962
Gordon Homeier was sworn in as a United States Naval Reserve member.
The Spirit of Moland 4-H Club members who earned blue ribbons for their demonstrations at the Rice County Fair were Susan Shorter, John Feldmann, Beverly Feldmann, Diane Carlson, and Sandra Shorter.
E. L. Warsler, superintendent of the Kenyon Manufacturing Company, announced that employees will be given their weekly salaries in $2 bills as an experiment to show the impact of the factory on Kenyon’s economic life.
August 1972
Kenyon’s American Legion Baseball team earned its second trip to the State Legion Baseball tournament in St. Cloud. In the district tournament at Gaylord, they defeated LeCenter 5-1, St. Paul Park 8-4, and South St. Paul 1-0 in the championship game.
Kenyon Scouts attending Webelos Adventure Camp at Camp Kahler were Scott Baldus, Tim Emerson, John Estrem, Jay Germundson, Rahn Hagberg, Jon Loftness, and David Noah.
Those attending Day Camp were Tom Myran, Lynn Schuster, Clay Kappendahl, Jim Braaten, Jim Sathrum, and David Olson.
