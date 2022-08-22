Construction has begun on studios and offices of southern Minnesota’s first full-time 1,000-watt regional radio station. KDHL in Faribault will operate on a frequency of 920 kilocycles. The hope is that KDHL will be on the air sometime around Nov. 1.
Coach Ray Wistrcill has his Viking football going through scrimmage sessions as they prepare for their first game against Rochester Lourdes. The current line-up has Gene Maus at center, Ted Berkas and Chuck Akre at guards, Ronald Teigen and Willis Voxland at tackles, and Don Wallaker and Gerald Schwake at ends. Claire Kispert is at quarterback in the backfield, Stan Vogen and Ray Stenhaug are playing halfback, and Wally Hildebrandt is at fullback.
August 1962
Main Street was lined with spectators for the annual Kiddie Parade. The winning entry in the category of children up to age five was the Trondheim Wagon Train of Mary Jane Sahl, Terry Sahl, and Dan Jystad. Mary and Ann Rumpho won first place with their Band Wagon in the ages five to eight group. Mark Lenway took top honors in the nine to twelve-year-olds dressed as the Kenyon Viking.
The Kenyon FFA Chapter won the Premier Exhibitor Trophy at the State Fair FFA livestock show. They upset Mountain Lake, who had won the trophy the previous eight years.
August 1972
New teachers in the Kenyon School District include John Maki, a graduate of UMD. He will be teaching fifth and sixth-grade science. Lowell Alleckson is returning to the staff as the high school vocal music teacher. Mrs. Lowell Alleckson is the elementary music instructor.
Kenyon’s American Legion Team has received another honor this past week. The State American Legion Tournament officials voted the “Sportsmanship Award” to the Kenyon squad. The award is presented to the tournament team that exhibits good sportsmanship on and off the field.
