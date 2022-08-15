The Aragon Civic and Social Club, known as Gingham Inn, located along Highway 60 between Kenyon and Faribault, was raided at one a.m. on Sunday. The raid was the joint action of the State Liquor Control Commission and the Rice County Sheriff. When the officers entered the building, they found between 70 and 100 people playing the dice tables, poker tables, punch boards, and “Fourteen.” All gambling equipment was confiscated.
Twenty-five 4-H boys and girls will represent Goodhue County at the Minnesota State Fair. Those from this area who earned trips are Evelyn Voxland and Marie Musgjerd, Holden Hi-Lites; Nathleye Luebke, Cherry Grove; Marilyn Flom, Aspelund; Curtis Albright and Willis Voxland, Aspelund; and Joe Finnesgaard, Zumbro Valley.
August 1962
Friday night will be “Festival Corn Night” in Kenyon. Two truckloads of freshly picked corn from the Goodhue County Canning Company fields will be parked on Main Street, and bags of corn will be given away.
Bonnie Rennpferd, Karen Stavn, Judith Bowlus, Nancy Hammer, David Bundy, Charles Elliot, and Jerry Johnson are new to the Kenyon Elementary School staff this year.
Joining the Kenyon High School staff this fall are Richard Paquette, Julie Peterson, Betsy Lewis, and Lane Grant.
August 1972
From a sudden-death playoff, Steve Bjelland emerged as the Kenyon Country Club Tournament Champion. Bjelland and Mark Rodde were tied at 147 after 36 holes. Bjelland won the first extra hole to be champion.
Greg L. Canton has been admitted to the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy and will begin coursework this fall.
Nine nights of Musical Stars are scheduled for the Minnesota State Fair. The lineup includes Sonny & Cher, Neil Diamond, John Denver &Kenny Rogers, Bobby Goldsboro, Anne Murray, Up with People, Lynn Anderson, Sonny James, and the Merle Haggard Show.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.