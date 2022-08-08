The building of a Dale Church to replace the structure destroyed by fire last spring will begin this month. The building will be made of Winona stone in old English type. The new church will have a seating capacity of 325. The contractor is Frank Johnson of Zumbrota. Members of the building committee are Eric Flaten, Jennings Auseth, Peter Langeness, Jens Overby, Andrew Johnson, and Rev. A. J. Thorson.
Mrs. R. H. Arvidson is the new State President of the American Legion Auxiliary. Mrs. Arvidson’s promotion is a deserved reward for her efforts as a leader in the local auxiliary and state auxiliary work.
August 1962
Miss Sandra Foss and Mr. Dennis Anderson were married on July 28 in Nashua, Iowa.
A shower was held for Mrs. Jarvis Anderson, nee Judy Lenway, of St. Paul at the home of Mrs. Robert Amundson.
Mr. and Mrs. Milo Peterson left on a ten-day vacation to France and Italy. Mr. Peterson won the trip in a contest sponsored by the Ford Motor Company.
August 1972
Maurice Nystuen gave a sheep shearing demonstration at the Goodhue County Fair. In a matter of ten minutes, he had devested a ewe lamb of about four pounds of fleece. When asked about being in the sheep business, Nystuen said, “You’ve got to be strong in the back and weak in the head to be a sheepman. That’s why I am in the business.”
Dean Fredrickson’s fifth birthday party guests were Kristen and Joel Boyum, Edwina and Mali Ersland, and Terry and Brenda Homeier.
Kevin Estrem has entered the U. S. Air Force Delayed Enlistment Program. He will attend six weeks of basic training at Lackland Air Force Base. This will be followed by technical school training.
