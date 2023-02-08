At the regular meeting of the Kenyon Board of Education, it was unanimously voted to add a vocational agriculture department to the school. The board felt that an agricultural department should be added as soon as an instructor was available. The boys enrolled in the course also are members of the Future Farmers of America.
A farewell party was held at the Moland Creamery Hall for Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Underdahl. They are moving to Steubenville, Ohio, where Mr. Underdahl has accepted a position with a steel firm. Since his discharge from the navy, the Underdahls have been farming in partnership with his father, Henry Underdahl.
February 1963
Playing true to form, the Kenyon Vikings depended on free throws and a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Northfield 63 to 52. Trailing 45 to 43 going into the last quarter, the Vikings broke the game open with a flurry of baskets and free throws that left the Raiders dumbfounded. Chuck Voxland led the locals with 27 points.
Winners in the local speech contest were Thomas Malloy, Barbara Jacobson, Dorothy Davidson, Mary Jacobson, Jean Lennon, Karen Luedke, Carolyn Gaasedelen, Susan Shorter, Susan Vermilyea, Linda Nesseth, and Pat Buffington.
February 1973
Kenyon advanced four wrestlers to the Regional Tournament as a result of competition at the district meet in Waseca. Jeff Floren captured the 138-pound title, Kevin Gunhus finished second at 112-pounds, Bob Klahr finished second at 132-pounds, and Dave Aronson was third at 145-pounds.
The North Star Creamery, one of the few independent creameries still in existence, held its annual meeting in the VFW Hall. Victor Luebke, manager of the plant, reported the company showed a profit of $11,801 for the past year.