Nerstrand Big Woods State Park will be closed to all visitors Dec. 16-18 for a special deer hunt. The purpose of the hunt is to prevent overpopulation of deer and to protect natural resources. This is in addition to a previous hunt held Dec. 3-4.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Nerstrand Big Woods State Park will be closed to all visitors Dec. 16-18 for a special deer hunt. The purpose of the hunt is to prevent overpopulation of deer and to protect natural resources. This is in addition to a previous hunt held Dec. 3-4.
“Too many of one animal or plant species in an area can start to throw off the balance of other species in that area,” said Tavis Westbrook, Natural Resource Program coordinator for Minnesota State Parks and Trails. “When there are too many deer in a park, they feed too much on certain trees and native plants, so occasionally we allow deer hunts as a way to protect natural resources and bring the deer population back into better balance.”
Hunts also will take place at some other Minnesota state parks and recreation areas this fall, and access to these areas will vary. Some will remain open to all visitors, some will have limited public access and some will be open only to hunters with special permits. The deadlines have passed for youth and adults to apply for the permits to participate in the hunts.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources thanks visitors for their patience and understanding during the hunts.
For a list of state parks and recreation areas that are open, partially open or closed during the 2022 hunting season, visit mndnr.gov/parkhunts, contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or call 888-646-6367 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat.). Details on which areas of each park affected by the special deer hunts can also be found in the “Visitor Alert” boxes on the individual park website pages at mndnr.gov.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.