Nerstrand Big Woods State Park

Nerstrand-Big Woods State Park will close Dec. 16-18 for a special park-wide deer hunt that will help control populations and protect resources. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Nerstrand Big Woods State Park will be closed to all visitors Dec. 16-18 for a special deer hunt. The purpose of the hunt is to prevent overpopulation of deer and to protect natural resources. This is in addition to a previous hunt held Dec. 3-4.

Tags

Load comments