Naturalists at Nerstrand Big Woods are hosting the following upcoming programs.
The programs are free to attend, but a vehicle permit is required for all vehicles entering the park. Permits can be purchased at the park office.
Questions, contact Andy at 507-384-6140 or Andrew.wendt@state.mn.us.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Geocaching Basics 2-3 p.m. Meet at the Amphitheater. Gather your family and friends and get ready to take part in a real life treasure hunt! Explore the basics of geocaching and learn how to use GPS. You will then have an opportunity to test your new skills, as you set out on your own adventure. Don't have a GPS unit? A limited number are available to borrow on a first come, first served basis.
Squirrels - 7:30-8:30 p.m. Meet at the Amphitheater. Squirrels are among some of the most common animals seen at the park. Learn more about these adaptable and acrobatic animals at this family friendly campfire program.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Birding in the Big Woods- 10-11 a.m. Meet at the Picnic Shelter. Many species of colorful birds call the Big Woods home. Learn the basics of bird identification and test out your new skills on this one-mile naturalist led hike. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow.
Ask a Naturalist-Geology of the Big Woods - 1-2 p.m. Ongoing at the Picnic Shelter. Check out fossils of animals that once lived here and learn more about the geologic history of this area at this ongoing event. Stop by the picnic grounds anytime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Monarchs and Milkweed -10-11:30 a.m. Meet at the Amphitheater. Join Katy Gillispie, MN Master Naturalist and Friends Group member, to learn about monarch butterflies. Find out more about their lifecycle, migration, and what you can do to help them. This event is presented by the Friends of Nerstrand Big Woods State Park.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Monarch Butterfly Hike - 1-2:30 p.m. Meet at the Picnic Shelter. Monarchs are beginning to gather for their long flight to Mexico and sometimes flock to the park prairie. Look for some of these amazing pollinators on a guided tour with members of the park's Friends Group. Meet at the picnic shelter but come prepared with your own vehicle transportation to travel with the group to the starting point of the walk.
Woodpecker Wonders - 7-8 p.m. Meet at the Amphitheater. Nerstrand Big Woods is a great place to see several different species of woodpeckers. Find out more about these amazing birds at this family friendly campfire program.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Woods and Waterfall Hike - 10-11 a.m. Meet at the Picnic Shelter. Journey back in time with our park naturalist! Along the way we will explore some of the events that shaped the Big Woods and formed Hidden Falls.
Science of Skulls - 1-2 p.m. Ongoing near the Picnic Shelter, Is it a predator or prey? Does it eat plants or meat? Skulls can tell us a lot about the animals to which they belong. Stop by the picnic shelter anytime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to see what you might discover!
