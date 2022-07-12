1-3 p.m. Art Time in the Park — Paint a picture using your imagination or get some inspiration from nature. All supplies will be provided. Meet at the Picnic Shelter.
7-8 p.m. Woodpecker Wonders — Find out more about these amazing birds at this family friendly campfire program. Meet at the Amphitheater.
Sunday, July 17
10-11:30 a.m. Wildflower Walk — Find out what is currently blooming and how these plants benefit wildlife at the park. Participants will need vehicle transportation to travel to the walk starting point. Meet at the Picnic Shelter.
1-2 p.m. Science of Skulls — Ongoing near the Picnic Shelter.
Saturday, July 23
3-4 p.m. Forest Foragables — Discover some of the edible fruits and fungus in the area as we learn the basics of safe and sustainable foraging. Meet at the Amphitheater.
8:30-10 p.m. Universe in the Park — Free summer stargazing program that takes place in state and local parks throughout Minnesota. The night begins with a short outdoor talk on a space-related topic followed by a guided telescope tour led by astronomers from the Minnesota Institute for Astrophysics. Participants should bring their own transportation to travel to the telescope viewing location after the talk. Meet at the Amphitheater.
Sunday, July 24
10-11 a.m. Birding in the Big Woods — Learn the basics of bird identification and test out your new skills on this one-mile naturalist led hike. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow. Meet at the Picnic Shelter.
1-2 p.m. Ask a Naturalist-Geology of the Big Woods — Check out fossils of animals that once lived here and learn more about the geologic history of this area at this ongoing event. Stop by the picnic grounds anytime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Ongoing near the Picnic Shelter.
