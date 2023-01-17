Happy birthday this week to a few people in our family. On Jan. 19, Gavin Novak will turn 4, on Jan. 20, Otto Aase will turn 3, and on Jan. 21, the Jeseritz twins, Megan and Parker, will turn 16, which is just beyond words. How did that happen? Happy birthday, kids.

Debra Aase is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.

Tags

Load comments