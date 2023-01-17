Happy birthday this week to a few people in our family. On Jan. 19, Gavin Novak will turn 4, on Jan. 20, Otto Aase will turn 3, and on Jan. 21, the Jeseritz twins, Megan and Parker, will turn 16, which is just beyond words. How did that happen? Happy birthday, kids.
Ryan Block had the opportunity to wrestle on the Prior Lake varsity wrestling squad last Thursday and pinned his opponent in the second period. Way to go, Ryan. You’re awesome.
On Thursday, Krissy and I attended the funeral for Marilyn Peters, wife of one of our former pastors, Philip Peters. The funeral was held at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Marilyn was a beautiful person inside and out. She directed our “Crusader Choir” back in the late 60s, and was very active in the Ladies’ Aid and other functions in the church. She will be missed by her four sons, Mark, Joel, Tim and Mick, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was really nice to see all of the boys, most of their kids and grandkids, at the service. They all truly loved Marilyn, and she will be missed by all. Plans are for the Aase girls to visit Mick and husband Mark in New York City soon.
On Sunday, I visited with Dan and Carol in the afternoon. Dan is working on the jigsaw puzzle of Regensburg, Germany that I got him while on the river cruise last September. He’s almost done with it; just has the sky left, which can be really difficult with all the shades of blue. He’ll get it done. He’s done 40+ puzzles over the last few years, so the kids know what to get him for Christmas or his birthday.
After visiting with Dan and Carol, I attended the visitation for Doreen Kelley at Easter on the Lake Church in Eagan. It was kind of like a little Moland Church reunion with Doug Hughes, Mark Peters, Dale Pechacek, Chuck and I in attendance. I hadn’t seen Doug or Dale in many years; probably since graduation from high school. It was also so nice to see Gladys Pechacek, even though it was on a very sad day. Such a sweet woman who we really miss at Moland. God bless Doreen’s memory; she made many friends from her 50 years as a hairdresser, and I would have loved to seen her gardens, as it sounds like they were absolutely stunning during the summer months.
As long as I was in the area, I stopped by Helen’s house to watch the Vikings game. Well, it sure didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to, but there were a lot of really exciting games that entertained us all season, so we’ll have to hang on to those memories until next year. We’d better work on our defense on the offseason. Wow, lots of yardage given up in that game and others as well.
Faye spent Sunday with Russ and Lynn and they went to Faribault to run a few errands. For mid-January, it was a nice day to be out and about.
CHURCH NEWS: It was a privilege to have Pastor Deborah Lyanga with us on Sunday for Worship. She is such an interesting, young woman who has a gift for telling Bible stories. She will be with us again In February. Sunday, Jan. 22, Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 – Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Deborah Lyanga.
Krissy and Brianna enjoyed having breakfast together at Ze’s Diner in Prior Lake on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, as Brianna had the day off. That’s a fun place to go. You feel like you’re back in the 60s.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.